Liquid Crystal On Silicon (LCoS) Display Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2025

“The LCoS display market is projected to register a CAGR of 32.25% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024).”

Liquid Crystal On Silicon (LCoS) Display – A Market Overview and Forecast 2020 – 2025, This report presents a profound evaluation of basic elements of Liquid Crystal On Silicon (LCoS) Display industry such as production scale and profit generation. Market driving factors, newly adopted technologies, latest business methodologies have been discussed in this report. The report also forecasts the potential of the market and reviews thorough analysis of vital segments and regional markets.

The increasing demand for high-resolution display is expected to boost the liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS) display market. LCoS-based products offer higher quality and more precise results than the other competing technologies, such as liquid crystal display (LCD) and digital light processing (DLP).

– Augmented reality has witnessed an increasing implementation into existing applications and platforms, including gamification for customer engagement, AR applications, social media-based marketing, and enterprise collaboration for unified workplace communications. Virtual reality technology has also gained widespread recognition and adoption over the past few years. AR and VR trends are expected to support the market growth, during the forecast period.

– LCoS-based products, which offer higher quality and more precise results than competing microdisplay technologies, such as liquid crystal display (LCD) and digital light processing (DLP), are being preferred by component manufacturers. Therefore, increasing demand for high-resolution display is supporting the growth of the liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS) display market.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is concentrated with few major players dominating the majority of the market. In this market, there are few LCoS technology providers, like OmniVision Technologies Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics KK and HOLOEYE Photonics AG, and few LCoS display device manufactures, like JVC Kenwood USA Corporation, Sony Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation, who are the market leaders.

Scope of the Report

LCoS microdisplay is constructed with a liquid crystal layer sandwiched between a thin-film transistor (TFT) and a silicon semiconductor with a reflective coating. These LCoS displays are frequently used in projectors, and the rising demand for projectors during sports events is also expected to aid as a key market opportunity for the LCoS display market. Automotive, medical, aviation, consumer electronics, military, and optical 3D measurement are the other major application-based segments of the LCoS display market.

Furthermore, this study will help to solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics-Report foresees dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches.

Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute of a product or service is that the most prominent threat. Report includes key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring marketing research. This helps in aligning new product development/launch strategies before.

Spotting emerging trends– Report helps to identify upcoming hot market trends. Report also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a specific emerging trend.

Interrelated opportunities–This report will allow making decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better.

