Infrared Sensor Market Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook 2020 to 2025

An Infrared Sensors instrument is used to sense specific characteristics of its surroundings by either detecting or emitting infrared radiation. These electronic detectors can also sense motion and measure heat emitted by objects. With the advancements in technology, infrared sensors have become light in weight, and have also become more affordable. Also, the power consumption in such sensors is too low.

The scope of the report is limited to spectrum range of infrared sensor, its functionalities, working mechanism, and various end-user industries. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

“Infrared Sensor (IR) Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 12.5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).”

Rapid technological advancements, such as connected cars, machines, wearables, over the past decade, has led to the deployment of sensors to take input from the physical environment, to perform predefined functions upon detection of specific information. The emergence of micro-electro-mechanical systems technology has resulted in miniaturization of mechanical and electro-mechanical elements in the field of sensors with micro-fabrication and micro-machining techniques, that have aided the industry to reduce the size, power consumption, and cost of sensors.

– The rising adoption of 5G technology and growing advancement in wireless communication are expected to be major significant factors for driving the growth prospect, for infrared sensor market. The growing trend of IoT and the increasing number of connected devices are further fuelling the growth of infrared sensor market.

– The threat of climate change, fluctuating energy prices, and energy security and supply concerns have necessitated new ways of producing, delivering, and consuming energy. In this regard, smart homes have gained increased attention in both policies and government regulations across the world, thus driving the demand for infrared sensor market.

– The need for automation equipment is rising, owing to increased disposable incomes, which has indirectly made infrared sensors popular in the building automation sector. Infrared sensors use thermopile and microbolometer IR sensors for the motion detection of people and objects.

Competitive Landscape:

The Infrared Sensors market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of several major companies like FLIR Systems and Hamamatsu Photonics, L-3 Technologies, etc. The competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increase in number of burglaries and the increasing investment in autonomous cars, provide significant growth opportunities to infrared sensors manufactures.

Furthermore, this study will help to solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics-Report foresees dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches.

Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute of a product or service is that the most prominent threat. Report includes key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring marketing research. This helps in aligning new product development/launch strategies before.

Spotting emerging trends– Report helps to identify upcoming hot market trends. Report also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a specific emerging trend.

Interrelated opportunities–This report will allow making decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better.

