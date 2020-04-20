The gas detection system includes products of safety technology and is used preferably to protect workers and to ensure plant safety. Gas detection systems are dedicated to detect dangerous gas concentrations, to trigger alarms and to activate countermeasures, before it can come to a hazardous situation for employees, assets, and environment.

“The gas detection system market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.64% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).”

The oil and gas sector is one of the major industries which is expected to invest significantly in the adoption of detectors and sensors, as the industry is expected to increase its investments in digital technologies.

– The rising concerns about personnel and plant safety are the key market drivers for the adoption of gas detection systems. In addition, safety awareness is on the rise among various end users, owing to the increased number of fatal accidents and gas explosions and leakages.

– Globally, from the last few years, the adoption of gas detection equipment has increased throughout owing to stringent government regulations and security standards and environmental safety regulations implemented across different applications.

– The technical issues pertaining to the new technologies are expected to restrain the market growth of the gas detection systems.

Competitive Insights:

– October 2018 – NevadaNano announced the release of a new MPS Flammable Gas Sensor, which is the first gas sensor of its type that is able to accurately quantify, detect, and classify a broad array of explosive or flammable gases, using a single calibration.

– March 2018 – Dr gerwerk AG & Co. KGaA launched a new series of personal single-gas monitors Pac 6000, 6500, 8000 and 8500. The monitors detect not only the standard gases carbon monoxide (CO), hydrogen sulfide (H2S), sulfur dioxide (SO2) and oxygen (O2) (Pac 6000 and 6500), but also special gases such as ozone, phosgene and nitrogen dioxide (Pac 8000 and 8500).

Furthermore, this study will help to solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics-Report foresees dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches.

Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute of a product or service is that the most prominent threat. Report includes key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring marketing research. This helps in aligning new product development/launch strategies before.

Spotting emerging trends– Report helps to identify upcoming hot market trends. Report also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a specific emerging trend.

Interrelated opportunities–This report will allow making decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better.

