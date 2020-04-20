Emergency Shutdown Systems Market Technology Advancements and Future Scope 2020 to 2025

“The global emergency shutdown systems market was valued at USD 1.42 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 2.57 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.29% over the forecast period of 2020-2025.”

Emergency Shutdown Systems – A Market Overview and Forecast 2020 – 2025, This report presents a profound evaluation of basic elements of Emergency Shutdown Systems industry such as production scale and profit generation. Market driving factors, newly adopted technologies, latest business methodologies have been discussed in this report. The report also forecasts the potential of the market and reviews thorough analysis of vital segments and regional markets.

These systems are highly deployed in the oil and gas industry, general manufacturing processes, power generating sector, and several other industries. Out of all the end-users, oil and gas industry is the largest source of demand for emergency shutdown systems.

– Owing to increasingly complex manufacturing and industrial applications, there has been a rise in the number of global catastrophic accidents. According to the Global Wellness Institute, there was 313 million number of work-related and 2.3 million work-related deaths in 2016, globally.

– The initial investments associated with the installation of an emergency shutdown system is very high. The total cost of ownership involves capital costs, such as acquisition and design of machines. Wellhead and process emergency shutdown systems are complex and their design has to rely on knowledge from many different disciplines, which accounts for higher design and development costs.

– January 2018 – Emerson acquired ProSys Inc., a global supplier of software and services. The acquisition is aimed at increasing production and safety for industries, such as chemical, oil and gas, pulp and paper, and refining. The company expects to benefit from the companys differentiated technologies to efficiently handle changing plant states in January 2018.

Emergency Shutdown Systems (ESD) ensures priority control of process equipment which is required for switching the process in safe mode.

Cyclical dynamics-Report foresees dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches.

Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute of a product or service is that the most prominent threat. Report includes key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring marketing research. This helps in aligning new product development/launch strategies before.

Spotting emerging trends– Report helps to identify upcoming hot market trends. Report also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a specific emerging trend.

Interrelated opportunities–This report will allow making decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better.

