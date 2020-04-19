IoT Data Management Market Outlook to 2026 Key Players: Teradata Corporation, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies and Others

The IoT Data Management Market Report offers a complete picture of industry trends and factors along with quantitative information dependent on historical data and from various sources. Apart from this, the report likewise gives the market outlook, growth, share, size, opportunity and forecast during 2020-2026. Further, the report focuses on the competitive landscape including company profiles of leading key players along with industry demand, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview in the worldwide market of IoT data management.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the IoT data management market includes Teradata Corporation, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Oracle Corporation, HP Company, Google Inc., SAP SE and PTC Inc. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The rising need for data traffic management, modernization of data warehouse architecture, and technological advancements in wireless technologies are the factors contributing to the growth of the IoT data management market. Also, rising usage of connected devices has increased the demand for IoT data management solutions worldwide, which is further expected to augment the market growth. On the other hand, safety and privacy issues are likely to hinder the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of IoT data management.

Market Segmentation

The broad IoT data management market has been sub-grouped into deployment, solution, application and service. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Deployment

Private cloud

Public cloud

Hybrid cloud

By Solution

Metadata management

Data analytics and visualization

Data integration

Data migration

Data security

Others

By Applications

Smart manufacturing

Smart healthcare

Smart energy and utilities

Building and home automation

Smart retail

Smart mobility and transportation

Others

By Service

Managed Services

Support And Maintenance Services

Consulting Services

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for IoT data management in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

