EV Traction Motor Market Overview to 2026 Major Players: ABB Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. and Others

The EV Traction Motor Market Report offers a complete picture of industry trends and factors along with quantitative information dependent on historical data and from various sources. Apart from this, the report likewise gives the market outlook, growth, share, size, opportunity and forecast during 2020-2026. Further, the report focuses on the competitive landscape including company profiles of leading key players along with industry demand, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview in the worldwide market of EV traction motor.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the EV traction motor market include ABB Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Magnetic Systems Technology, Parker-Hannifin Corp., SKF AB, Valeo SA, YASA Motors Ltd., ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation and Zytek Group Limited. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Rising demand of electric vehicle, increasing spending on the betterment of railways and strict governmental regulation on carbon emission are the prominent factors promoting the market growth. Volatile fuel price is another factor contributing demand of electric vehicles. This is in turn, pushing the market growth. Growing demand of conveyors, elevators and other industrial machines at the manufacturing site for easy operation is further fueling the market demand. However, overheating of the motors may hinder the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of EV traction motor.

Market Segmentation

The broad EV traction motor market has been sub-grouped into motor type, voltage rating and vehicle type. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Motor Type

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)

Induction/Asynchronous Motor

Hybrid Motors (HM)

Switched Reluctance Motor (SRM)

By Voltage Rating

Low

High

By Vehicle Type

Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Electric Vehicle

Mild Hybrid Vehicle

Full Hybrid Vehicles

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for EV traction motor in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

