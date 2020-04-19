Concrete Admixture Market 2020 Key Players, Trends and Industry Forecast To 2026

The Concrete Admixture Market Report offers a complete picture of industry trends and factors along with quantitative information dependent on historical data and from various sources. Apart from this, the report likewise gives the market outlook, growth, share, size, opportunity and forecast during 2020-2026. Further, the report focuses on the competitive landscape including company profiles of leading key players along with industry demand, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview in the worldwide market of concrete admixture.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the concrete admixture market include BASF SE, CHRYSO SAS, Fosroc, Mapei S.p.A., Pidilite Industries, RPM International, Sika AG and The Dow Chemical Company. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The market is major driven by ongoing construction activities across residential and commercial sector. Rising demand of efficient admixtures to increase durability and workability of concrete is boosting the market growth. Also, raising awareness among the users, regarding benefits associated with admixtures is pushing the market demand high. Moreover, growing global population leading to rise in demand for residential infrastructure is likely to spur the market demand in the forecasting period.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of concrete admixture.

Market Segmentation

The broad concrete admixture market has been sub-grouped into type, application and raw material. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Type

Normal Plasticizer

Retarding Agent

Waterproof Agent

Superplasticizer

Accelerating Agent

Air-Entraining Agent

Others

By Application

Infrastructure

Residential

Non-Residential

By Raw Material

SNF

Lingo

PCE

Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for concrete admixture in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

