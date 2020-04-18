Wi-Fi: an increased range of 60 meters with a software update

With this invention, there is no need for a repeater to increase the range of its Wi-Fi, nor to change equipment. Be careful, however: it will be primarily reserved for connected devices that exchange little data.

Researchers at Brigham Young University in the United States have just developed a new protocol called On-Off Noise Power Communication or ONPC, which could increase the range of Wi-Fi networks over 60 meters. This advanced technology requires no new hardware and could be added to any device and Wi-Fi terminal by a simple software update.

Currently, networks require a bitrate of at least one megabit per second (1 Mbps) to maintain the connection and transmit data. The ONPC protocol lowers this limit to one bit per second. A device too far to transmit conventionally sends data in the form of noise that the terminal can distinguish from other signals. She recognizes that the device is trying to communicate.

A protocol for connected objects

What is the point of such a system? The ONPC protocol clearly not seeking to improve the range of smartphones and PC laptops. It is more for certain types of connected objects whose presence is a given, such as sensors for doors of the garage or motion detectors. The connection attempt reveals that an event has occurred that requires data transmission, which may be sufficient for this type of device.

This technology would complement other wireless technologies. “We can send and receive data regardless of the current Wi-Fi activity. Just having the ability to transmit energy and receive noise measurements,” said Phil Lundrigan, one of the researchers. “We could also apply this protocol to mobile networks or Blueto.”