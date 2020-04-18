DreamWalker: the next virtual reality project from Microsoft

With this new concept, Microsoft replaces the real world with virtual reality. Wearing a helmet, we walk in the streets every day, but the universe around us is virtual.

Researchers at Microsoft have developed a new virtual reality technology that allows users to survey real-life itineraries while being immersed in a virtual world. It is not a matter here of augmented reality, where virtual elements are placed over a real image, but of virtual reality.

Named DreamWalker, the system consists of a virtual reality headset that displays a completely fictitious environment, and different sensors to geolocate the user and adapt the virtual world to the constraints of the physical world, with the path to follow and the different obstacles.

Transform the real world into play

In the current version of the prototype, the researchers used a smartphone for the GPS, a bag back containing a computer with a dedicated graphics card, and two cameras with depth sensors to create a 3D representation of the real environment. The system can thus situate the user precisely, and adapt to the real world, in particular by generating virtual objects to represent real obstacles like other pedestrians. DreamWalker also dynamically adapts the scene to the constraints of the real world, so that the user does not deviate from the path.

This new technology is not unlike the movie Ready Player One, or for the oldest episode ” Virtual Slide ” of the series Sliders. The system could transform chores in the real world into relaxation in a landscape or virtual game, but will still require a lot of research before it can be used freely in the real world and allow, for example, to cross a safe road.