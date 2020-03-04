Inorganic Pigments Market 2020: Some Basic Influencing Factors Making It’s Booming Industry

According to Market Study Report, Inorganic Pigments Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Inorganic Pigments Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Inorganic Pigments Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Inorganic Pigments Market size is expected to grow from US$ 22.0 Billion in 2019 to US$ 28.3 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. This report spread across 144 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 102 Tables and 43 figures is now available in this research.

Key Players– Venator (UK), The Chemours Company (US), Tronox Limited (US), LANXESS (Germany), Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (US), Cathay Industries (China), Clariant (Switzerland), Ferro Corporation (US), Heubach GmbH (Germany), Lomon Billions (China), Alabama Pigments Company (US), Cabot Corporation (US), Carl Schlenk AG (Germany), Dominion Colour Corporation (Canada) and More.

Titanium dioxide is the fastest-growing type of inorganic pigments in the overall market. Titanium dioxide has better light-scattering properties that help to provide excellent opacity, brightness, and whiteness to the products. It is a white-colored inorganic pigment and is widely used in paints & coatings and plastics applications.

The inorganic pigments market has been segmented on the basis of application as paints & coatings, plastics, inks, and others. Paints & coatings and plastics are the fastest and the second-fastest growing applications for inorganic pigments. Paints & coatings and plastics are used in a wide number of industries, including building & construction, automotive, packaging, paper & printing, and textiles.

Inorganic pigments are used to improve the quality of construction as they provide heat stability, chemical inertness, durability, and weather resistance to construction materials. In the construction industry, inorganic pigments are also used in exterior applications such as fencing, decking, railing, siding, cladding, and roofing of buildings. Growing awareness and the booming business of interior decoration also drive the use of inorganic pigment in the building & construction industry.

