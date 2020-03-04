Cloud Gaming Market to Grow at 59.0% CAGR to 2024 | NVIDIA, Intel, Google, Microsoft and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Cloud Gaming Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Cloud Gaming Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Cloud Gaming Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Cloud Gaming Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 306 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,107 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 59.0%. This report spread across 166 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 108 Tables and 50 figures is now available in this research.

Key Players- NVIDIA (US), Intel (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Amazon (US), Advanced Micro Devices (US), Sony (Japan), IBM (US), Tencent (China), Alibaba (China), Jump Gaming (US), Blade (US), Paper space (US), Vortex (Poland), PlayGiga (Spain), Activision (US), Ubitus (Taiwan), Playkey (US), Loudplay (Russia), Electronic Arts (US), Hatch (Finland), and Blacknut (France).

Conventional consoles and PCs require regular up-gradation to play games, which leads to additional expenses. Gaming platform service is gaining more traction as it provides direct streaming of games to the user’s personal computer (PC), smart phones, tablets, or consoles with the help of remote servers. This approach bypasses the requirement to purchase additional gaming hardware devices and allows users to play various resource-intensive games irrespective of the specifications of their devices.

Smart phones have been a significant contributor to the accelerated growth of the games market. In the current scenario, cloud gaming is facing issues such as bandwidth, video compression, and latency. Bandwidth is an unavoidable factor when looking at cloud gaming on a large scale as it requires a huge amount of data transmitted in a short span of time. The advent of 5G promises to change the game by increasing speeds and reliability, making room for cloud gaming.

“Casual gamer segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR in cloud gaming market from 2019 to 2024”

Commercialization of 5G and introduction of AAA games at a lower cost is expected to be a major driver for the growth of the cloud gaming market for casual gamers. The introduction of 5G-based smart phones will lead to high speed and low latency properties, creating a wider adoption of cloud gaming for casual gamers.

