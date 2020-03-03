Private Security Services Market Projected to reach USD 259.3 million by 2025 | Shandong Huawei Security Group, Paradigm Security, International Protective Service

The global Private Security Services market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 259.3 million by 2025, from USD 223.1 million in 2019.

Key players profiled in the report include Pinkerton, SIS, Hook Private Security, Blackwater Protectio, US Security Associates, Allied Universal, Shandong Huawei Security Group Co., Ltd, Paradigm Security, International Protective Service, In, Beijing Baoan, Andrews International, Transguard, China Security & Protection Group, Prosegur, Secom

Market Segment by Type, covers

Executive/VIP Protection

Residential Protection

Executive Drivers

Asset Protection

Technical Surveillance Countermeasure (TSCM) Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

CEOs

Entertainers

Athletes

Royalty

Others

The Private Security Services market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Table of Content

1 Private Security Services Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America Private Security Services Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Private Security Services Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Private Security Services Revenue by Countries

8 South America Private Security Services Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Private Security Services by Countries

10 Market Size Segment by Type

11 Global Private Security Services Market Segment by Application

12 Global Private Security Services Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

