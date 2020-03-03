North America Galacto Oligosaccharide Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments in 2020 and Coming Future

Latest market study on “North America galacto oligosaccharide Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Liquid and Powder), Application (Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, and Others) and Country”, The North America Galacto Oligosaccharide Market is accounted to US$ 170.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 363.1 Mn by 2027. The report include understanding on the key driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The galacto-oligosaccharide market is segmented based on application into food & beverages, dietary supplements, and others. The food and beverages segment led the galacto-oligosaccharide market. Hhigh demand for infant milk formula, follow?on formula, and infant foods were the growth propellers

The demand for infant formula is growing globally due to a change in lifestyle, rise in middle-class population, growth in disposable income, and an increase in awareness about high nutritional content in infant formulas. It helps to prevent constipation in children and infants. Therefore, multiple benefits associated with the consumption of prebiotics on immunity, gut health, and the overall development in infants has led to the development of different types of prebiotics. Galacto-oligosaccharides and human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) are the most preferred prebiotics used in an extensive range of infant formula products that will raise the demand for galacto-oligosaccharide during the forecast period. Galacto-oligosaccharides are evolving as some of the most widely used compounds in human health.

The market for galacto oligosaccharide is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the galacto oligosaccharide market include Clasado Biosciences, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd, Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd., Fonterra Co-operative Group, Olygose, Vitalus Nutrition, Inc., and AIDP, Inc. among others.

The report segments the North America galacto oligosaccharide market as follows:

North America Galacto Oligosaccharide Market – By Type

Liquid

Powder

North America Galacto Oligosaccharide Market – By Application

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Others

