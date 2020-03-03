Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market Projected to reach $ 466.6 million by 2025 | Leica Geosystems, Trimble, Riegl, Topcon, Teledyne Optech

According to this study, over the next five years the Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) market will register a 11.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 466.6 million by 2025, from $ 306.3 million in 2019.

Key players profiled in the report include Leica Geosystems, Trimble, Riegl, Topcon, Teledyne Optech, IGI, Velodyne LiDAR, Sure Star, 3D Laser Mapping

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Light Detection and Ranging market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Light Detection and Ranging market segments and regions.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Airborne LIDAR

Terrestrial LIDAR

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Civil Engineering

Forestry & Agriculture

Transportation

Urban Mapping

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) by Company

4 Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

