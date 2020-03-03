Esoteric Testing Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2020-2025: South Africa Regional Global Disease Detection Centre, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Department of Health

In the report the esoteric testing market, the market is expected to reach US$ $ 45,081.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 19,868.2 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2018-2025.

The esoteric testing market is driven by the driving factor such as rising prevalence of infectious diseases, growing awareness regarding early detection using specific diagnostics tests and increasing geriatric population & associated growth in chronic diseases. The market is likely to restrain its growth due to the factors such as lack of skilled professionals and poor reimbursement scenarios for the esoteric testing. Whereas the trend of utilizing the technologies in esoteric testing for various applications are likely to propel the growth of the market.

The esoteric testing market as per the technology the segment is segmented as chemiluminescence immunoassay, real-time PCR, flow cytometry, mass spectrometry, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay and others. The market of chemiluminescence immunoassay has the highest market share in 2017, contributing a market share of 25.2% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The higher acceptance of the chemiluminescence immunoassay for the esoteric testing are due to the advantages for the analytical procedures likely to propel the esoteric testing market in the coming future. Similarly, the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay contributed 21.1% of the market share in the year 2017 and is expected to be the fastest growing market in the coming forecast period.

The test type segment of the esoteric testing market includes infectious diseases testing, oncology testing, genetic testing, neurology testing, endocrinology testing, toxicology testing and others. The test type segment for the esoteric testing market was valued at US$ 19,868.2 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 45,081.6 Mn by 2025. The infectious diseases testing segments is likely to dominate the market in the coming future owing to large number of infectious disease tests that are performed in clinical laboratories, technological innovations in molecular diagnostics and increasing healthcare infrastructure in developing nations. The endocrinology testing segments are the fastest growing segment in the test type and is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecast period owing to the increase in the number of the endocrinology tests.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report esoteric testing market are International Diabetes Federation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Diagnostics, Ministry of Health, South Africa Regional Global Disease Detection Centre, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Department of Health, National Health Laboratory Service, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Healthcare City, Joint Advisory Group, New Rural Cooperative Medical System and more.

