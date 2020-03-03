Endoscopy Devices Market Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook To 2027: Olympus Corporation, STRYKER, Medtronic, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Ethicon US

According to a new market research study titled ‘Endoscopy Devices Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product, Application and End User. The global endoscopy devices market is expected to reach US$ 45,612.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 26,333.3 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global endoscopy devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global endoscopy devices market, based on the product class is segmented into endoscopes, visualization systems, other endoscopy equipment, and accessories. The endoscopes segment has been further divided as rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes as well as capsule endoscope. In 2017, the endoscopes segment held the largest share in the market, by product. Moreover, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The market for endoscopy devices is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the technological advancements made by the players operating in the market. These technological advancements have made the procedure of endoscopy more easy as well as the results obtained are more accurate.

Some of the prominent players operating in endoscopy devices market are Olympus Corporation, STRYKER, Medtronic, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Ethicon US, LLC., Richard Wolf GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Cook, and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. Various players in the market have obtained approvals for their products launches. These approvals have helped the patients as well as the healthcare professionals to get better services. For instance, Cook received FDA approval for Cellvizio Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy (CLE) System and the Confocal Miniprobes in March, 2018.

The report segments the global endoscopy devices market as follows:

Global Endoscopy Devices Market – By Product

Endoscopes

Rigid Endoscope

Flexible Endoscope

Capsule Endoscope

Visualization Systems

Wireless Displays and Monitors

Light Sources

Video Processors

Endoscopic Cameras

Video Recorders

Video Converters

Global Endoscopy Devices Market – By Application

Laparoscopy

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Arthroscopy

Obstetrics/Gynecology

Urology Endoscopy

Bronchoscopy

Other Applications

Global Endoscopy Devices Market – By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

