Military Tank Containers Market Industry Expected to Witness Significant Revenue Growth Through 2020-2027: Krampitz Tanksystems GmbH, Klinge Corporation, Seabox, Inc., Variel A.S

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Military Tank Container Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global military tank container market is expected to reach US$ 140.2 Mn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

By 2025, APAC is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period globally.

The military tank containers are rugged tank containers manufactured to operate under harsh environments, and remote locations. The military tank containers facilitate in supplying and storing various supplies to military encampments and barracks as well homeland security teams and armed forces deployed at various isolated locations. Pertaining to the fact that, the major defense forces are increasingly deploying their troops to different remote locations to maintain secured environment and deter terrorist and cross border threats, the demand for water, fuel, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and food supplies is increasing constantly. Attributing to the increasing demand, the defense forces are expanding their vehicle strength by procuring military tank containers. The future of market for military tank containers is promising as the military forces or the defense authorities are demanding for ruggedized tanks and armored tank containers. This is due to the reason that, these tank containers travel through rough terrains and enemy attack prone zones, which is a key threat to the defense forces. The ruggedized nature of the tanks can protect the consignments in case of any accidents, and in case of enemy attacks the armored protection can facilitate in protecting the personnel as well as the deliveries.

The market initiative and new development was observed as the most adopted strategy in global military tank container market. For instance, in 2018, Krampitz signed an agreement with Norwegian Government to deliver and install an above ground gas station in the mobile containers. This agreement helped the company to establish its footprints in Norway, thereby increasing its customer base. Similarly, Eurotainer SA showcased its complete range of logistics products, technologies and services at Transport Logistic China exhibition from May 16 to 18 2018 in Shanghai. In 2017, WEW launched integrated logistics services to support of tank container system. The company had updated its support services in order to bear the rigidities of multi-modal transport and storage in extremely harsh environmental conditions. Various other military tank container manufacturers are operating in the market, which also focus on different strategic initiative to boost their business as well as market value.

The military tank container market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. The Asia Pacific region is characterized by developing nations looking to stamp their authority over the world by developing powerful military units. China and India are one of the leading nations that has focused on strengthening its military over the years in the APAC region. Setting up arms and armaments manufacturing bases in the country along with enhancing the quality of vehicles used for army support has been long going responsibility of the respective Governments. Apart from this, there have been growing political tensions amongst the neighboring countries like India, China and Pakistan. In order to negate any external threat, the defense departments of all the concerned countries have deployed army troops at their borders. Smoother functioning of army operations at such borders demands for enhanced internal support. The supply of water, fuel, food products and other necessities is realized with the help of military tank containers in such regions.

Key findings of the study:

From a growth perspective South Korea in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most lucrative CAGR growth rate of 7.3% during the forecast period

Dry container segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017, however, reefer container is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in military tank container market during the forecast period.

Fuel segment in the supplies segment dominated the military tank container market in 2017, however, in the future, the others segment is expected to create lucrative business opportunities

Homeland security segment is the most prominent end user of military tank containers, and military segment is foreseen create significant revenue generation opportunity in the coming years.

The global military tank container market has been segmented on basis of four parameters; material types, container types, supplies and end users. The market is broken down on the basis of material types as stainless steel and aluminum alloys, further by container types as dry tank container and reefer tank container; by supplies as water, fuel and others. The others segment in the supplies includes pharmaceuticals, perishable foods, and chemicals. Based on applications the market is bifurcated into military and homeland security. On the basis of geography, the military tank container market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The top companies operating in the military tank container market include WEW Container Systems GmbH, Krampitz Tanksystems GmbH, Klinge Corporation, Seabox, Inc., Variel A.S., Ancora Sp. Z. O. O., AMA Spa, Eurotainer, Lava Engineering Company and Saxon Containers Fze among others.

GLOBAL MILITARY TANK CONTAINER MARKET – BY MATERIAL TYPE

Stainless Steel

Aluminium Alloys

GLOBAL MILITARY TANK CONTAINER MARKET – BY CONTAINER TYPE

Dry Container

Reefer Container

GLOBAL MILITARY TANK CONTAINER MARKET – BY SUPPLIES

Water

Fuel

Others

GLOBAL MILITARY TANK CONTAINER MARKET – BY END-USER

Military

Homeland Security

