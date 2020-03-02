Healthcare CMO Market Analysis by Growth, segmentation, performance, Competitive Strategies Till 2027

The information given in the Global Healthcare CMO market research report is qualitatively as well as quantitatively sufficient for understanding the market development and improvement. The stockpiling, import/export, demand/supply and budgetary calculation of item are clearly referenced in this Healthcare CMO market research report. The report comprises of the market segmented for a superior comprehension of the market status. This Healthcare CMO market research report examines the market status, development rate, and future patterns; drivers/restraints , openings and difficulties, dangers and section obstructions, deals all through by employing techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global healthcare CMO market accounted to US$ 80,479.4 in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 223,355.6 Mn by 2027.



Key Competitors In Market are Royal DSM, Catalent, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Recipharm AB (publ), Fareva, Lonza, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Almac Group, FAMAR Health Care Services.

Strategic Insights

Mergers and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global healthcare CMO industry. Few of the recent market consolidations are listed below:

2018: In October, 2018, Recipharm acquired Sanofi’s inhalation contract manufacturing business including a manufacturing facility located in Holmes Chapel, UK to expand its full service offering to include specialist, in-demand capabilities.

2017: In February, 2017, Catalent Pharma Solutions acquired Accucaps Industries Limited to expand Softgel development and manufacturing capabilities and capacity in Canada.

2015: In May 2015, Lonza and Nikon signed a collaboration in the field of cell and gene therapy manufacturing in Japan.

Market segmentation:

Healthcare CMO Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Service (Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Services and Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Services), and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

