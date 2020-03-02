Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market is Expected to Grow at High CAGR During 2027

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device is an electronic device that is used to generate the low energy sound waves which directly interface with the affected area of an individual via gel medium. Shockwave therapy has multidisciplinary use, as it can be used in orthopedics, physiotherapy, urology, sports medicines, veterinary medicines, rehabilitation centers, plastic surgery and others. It is a non-surgical method that is to cure soft tissue disorders, chronic pain and encourages the reparative process of affected bones and tendons.

Rising incidence of chronic muscular and tendon disorders, back and neck pain along with sports injuries is the major factor driving the market in the study period. However lack of knowledge about the therapy in the developing economies will further hamper the market growth.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Chattanooga (DJO)

2. BTL

3. EMS Electro Medical Systems

4. Storz Medical AG

5. Zimmer Medizine Systeme GmbH

6. Likamed GmbH

7. MTS Medical

8. Wikkon

9. Bio-Med Inc.

The Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market is segmented on the basis of product type and end-user. On the basis of product type, market can Table-Top/Portable ESWT Device, Hand-Push Type ESWT Device. Based on end-user the market is segmented into physiotherapy clinics, specialty clinics and hospitals.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market in these regions.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

