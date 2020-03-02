Expandable Interbody Fusion System Market Growth, Development and Key Manufacturer Analysis Report 2019-2027

An interbody fusion is a type of spinal fusion that involves removing the intervertebral disk. The implant is inserted into the lumbar disc area at a contracted minimum height.

Increase in number of spinal fusions. For instance, 21,393 adults underwent spinal fusion in 2014, a 67.2% increase from 12,794 in 2004. Moreover, technology advancement will further spur the market growth. For instance, in June 2016, Spineology Inc. has launched an Elite expandable interbody fusion system, the next generation of expandable technology. However, cost of the product may hamper the market growth.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. SeaSpine

2. Life Spine, Inc.

3. Integra LifeSciences Corporation

4. Medyssey Co. Ltd.

5. Wenzel Spine, Inc.

6. Spineology Inc.

The Global Expandable Interbody Fusion System Market is segmented on the basis of type and end-use. Based on type, the market has been categorized into lumbar system, thoraco-lumbar system, and cervical system. Based on end-user, the market has been classified into hospitals, surgical centers, and specialty clinics among others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Expandable Interbody Fusion System Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Expandable Interbody Fusion System Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Expandable Interbody Fusion System Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Expandable Interbody Fusion System Market in these regions.

