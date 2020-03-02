Estramustine Phosphate Sodium Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

Estramustine phosphate sodium, an antineoplastic agent, is an off-white powder readily soluble in water. EMCYT Capsules are white and opaque, each containing estramustine phosphate sodium as the disodium salt monohydrate equivalent to 140 mg estramustine phosphate, for oral administration. Estramustine phosphate sodium capsules are indicated in the palliative treatment of patients with metastatic and/or progressive carcinoma of the prostate.

Rising prevalence of prostate cancer is the major factor driving the market growth. According to, American Society of Clinical Oncology in 2019, an estimated 174,650 men in the United States will be diagnosed with prostate cancer. However, side effects associated with the drug may impede the market growth.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Pfizer

2. Natco Pharma

The Global Estramustine Phosphate Sodium Market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel. On the basis of type, market can be classified as generic drug and branded drug. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Global Estramustine Phosphate Sodium Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Estramustine Phosphate Sodium Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Estramustine Phosphate Sodium Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Estramustine Phosphate Sodium Market in these regions.

