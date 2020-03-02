Automotive Fuel Tank Market – Demand, Supply Growth, Industry Insights, Top Trends, Drivers, and Forecast 2019 to 2027

The Automotive Fuel Tank Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by capacity, material type, vehicle type, sales channel and geography. The global automotive fuel tank market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive fuel tank market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the automotive fuel tank market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- ALLGAIER AUTOMOTIVE, BENTELER International , FUTABA INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD., KAUTEX TEXTRON GMBH & CO. KG, Magna International Inc. , Martinrea International Inc., Plastic Omnium, SMA SERBATOI S.p.A., TI Automotive, Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

The automotive fuel tank market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing vehicle production in developed and developing countries and a significant rise in sales of vehicles over the past few decades. Rising trading activities coupled with growing industrialization have spurred the demand for commercial vehicles, in turn providing potential avenues of growth for automotive fuel tank manufacturers. However, factors, such as growing penetration and demand for electric vehicles and rise in prices of base metal, i.e., aluminum, may hinder the growth of the market studied. Automotive manufacturers are replacing metal fuel tanks with plastic fuel tanks to meet the rising demand and satisfy discerning customer requirements which further provides a developing opportunity for the market players.

The automotive fuel tank is a container used for the safe storage of flammable fluids. It is a part of an engine system of a vehicle in which the fuel is stored and released into an engine. The automotive fuel tank size ranges from the small plastic tank to large multi-chambered tank. The capacity of the fuel tank varies depending on the vehicle type. The size and capacity of the fuel tank determine the efficiency of the vehicle. Plastic automotive fuel tanks have several inherent advantages over metal fuel tanks as they are lightweight, corrosion resistance, high durability and also provides design flexibility.

The report analyzes factors affecting the automotive fuel tank market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automotive fuel tank market in these regions.

