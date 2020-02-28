Waterborne Coatings Market Analysis 2019-2027 by Key Companies – Akzo Nobel N.V.,Axalta Coating Systems,BASF SE

Worldwide Waterborne Coatings Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Waterborne Coatings Market industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Waterborne Coatings Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Waterborne Coatings Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Waterborne Coatings Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Market.

The Waterborne Coatings Market industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analyzed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analyzed under the section Analysis of Waterborne Coatings Market production, supply, sales and market status

Waterborne coatings are surface coatings and finishes which are formulated with water as solvent. They contain up to 80% water with small amount of other solvents such as glycol ethers. Water based alkyds, water-soluble paints, water-dispersible paints, and emulsion paints are some of the most commonly available waterborne coatings in the market. Waterborne coatings are inexpensive compared to solvent-based coatings as they do not contain thinners, hardeners, and additives. The pot life of waterborne coatings is longer and unused waterborne coatings can be stored in a sealed vessel for later use.

The global waterborne coatings market is segmented on the basis of resin type and application. On the basis of resin type, the waterborne coatings market is segmented into, acrylic polyester, alkyd, epoxy, polyurethane, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC), and others. Based on application, the global waterborne coatings market is segmented into, architectural, industrial, and others.

Top Player Mentioned:-

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF SE

DuluxGroup Ltd.

Hempel A/S

Jotun Group

Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd

PPG Industries, Inc.

Solvay

Teknos (UK) Ltd

The reports cover key developments in the Waterborne Coatings market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Waterborne Coatings market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Waterborne Coatings the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Waterborne Coatings market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Waterborne Coatings market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

The global waterborne coatings market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand from end-use industries such as architectural, industrial, and other industries. Robust growth witnessed by the construction and architectural industry continues to have a positive impact on architectural waterborne coatings industry. Sprawling infrastructure in developing countries of Asia Pacific is anticipated to generate condiderable demands for waterborne coatings. Reconstruction and renovation of old buildings has positively impacted the sales of decorative waterborne coatings. Waterborne coatings meet the European and US regulations on (Volatile Organic Compound) VOC emissions and hence contribute to the environment. They are also relatively less toxic and do not possess health hazard to humans. This environmentally friendly aspect of waterborne is expected to be a major factor in propelling the growth of the waterborne coatings market. Waterborne coatings take loger time to cure as compared to solvent-borne coatings. The longer curing time necessiates the use of specialized drying equipment to shorten the curing time. Long curing time associated with waterborne coatings is anticipated to hinder the growth of the waternorne coatings market in the future.

