Water Treatment Biocides Market Growth Prospects, Future Scenario and Key Vendors by: BWA Water Additives,Dupont,Ecolab Inc

Water treatment biocides are chemical agents used in the water treatment processes. They are synthesized to eliminate micro-organisms of all life stages and sizes. They are formulated to control the microbial growth in potable water, process water, open cooling systems, down water services etc. Water treatment biocides are typically manufactured in liquid and powder forms as well as in concentrates and ready-to-use formulations. The most commonly employed biocides in the water treatment process include stablized chlorine bromide solutions, gluteraldehyde, isothiazolin, dbnpa, polymeric quaternary amine, terbuthylazine, and carbmate.

The global water treatment biocides market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. On the basis of product type, the water treatment biocides market is segmented into, oxidizing biocides and non-oxidizing biocides. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into, municipal water treatment, oil & gas, power plants, pulp & paper, swimming pools, mining, and others.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Water Treatment Biocides market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

The global water treatment biocides market is growing at a significant pace owing to increasing demand from municipal water treatment plants. Rapid urbanization, migration of people from villages and small town to metropolitan cities, and surge in population in tier 1 and tier 2 cities has created a need for effective water treatment processing plants. As cities and towns grow larger the need for efficient water treatment biocides is expected to considerably grow. The growing expenditure on water treatment facilities by government and private institutions is expected to propel the market for water treatment chemicals such as water treatment biocides. The non-oxidizing biocides are expected to account for a significant share of the water treatment biocides market owing to its increasing uses in the oil and gas and power plants. Clean water is also required in various processes in food and beverge processing plants, pharmaceutical plants, agriculture, paper and pulp industries, and many other industries. These industries are anticipated to be significant consumers of water treatment biocides in the years to come.

