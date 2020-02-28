Sodium Lauryl Market 2027 – Latest Innovations & Application Analysis With Top key Players-BASF SE,THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY,DONGMING JUJIN CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Sodium Lauryl Sulphate (SLS) is an anionic surfactant with chemical formula, C12(CH2)11SO4Na, a molecule which contains 12 carbon atoms attached to a sulphate group. Sodium Lauryl Sulphate is also known as Sodium Dodecyl Sulphate (SDS) and Sodium dodecanesulphate. Sodium Lauryl Sulphate is obtained by treating lauryl alcohol with sulphur trioxide gas, oleum/chlorosulphuric acid followed by neutralization with sodium carbonate or sodium hydroxide. Also, it can be obtained from hydrolysis of coconut followed by hydrogenation of the products. Raising awareness for personal hygiene and increasing use of consumer products which involve SLS is estimated to drive the Sodium Lauryl Sulphate market. Also, changing lifestyle, rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income have led to the increased consumption of cosmetic products in global market which is estimated to boost up the Sodium Lauryl Sulphate market.

The global Sodium Lauryl Sulphate (SLS) market is segmented on the basis of product, application and production method. On the basis of product the market is segment into Liquid SLS, Dry SLS. By application, the Sodium Lauryl Sulphate (SLS) market is categorized into detergents and cleaners, personal care products, industrial cleaners, others. By production method Sodium Lauryl Sulphate (SLS) market is categorized into coco based, inorganic based method.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Sodium Lauryl Sulfate market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

The “Global Sodium Lauryl Sulphate (SLS) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Sodium Lauryl Sulphate (SLS) market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, production method and geography. The global Sodium Lauryl Sulphate (SLS) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Sodium Lauryl Sulphate (SLS) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

