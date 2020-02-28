Machine Tool Manufacturing Market : Review, Research, Statistics and Growth to 2020

The global market for machine tool manufacturing reached $83.5 billion in 2016. The market should reach $88.2 billion by 2020, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.4% from 2016 to 2020.

Report Scope:

This research report categorizes the machine tool manufacturing market by type. Product type include forming machine tools and cutting machine tools.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for machine tool manufacturing.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2012 through 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2020.

– Characterization and quantification of the potential of the market by region and by products.

– Market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, trends, and strategies.

– Key mergers and acquisitions in the market.

– Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Summary

Global machine tool manufacturing market is currently in a very crucial phase of transformation. The machine tools manufacturing market was positively impacted by increased production and sales of vehicles across the world. The automobile and transport manufacturing industry is one of the largest consumers of machine tools. In 2016 alone, 93,856,388 vehicles were sold worldwide, increasing by more than 14% since 2012. Developing countries such as China and India witnessed an increase in vehicle sales of 13.6% and 7.1%, respectively from 2015-2016. The market grew significantly even in mature and developed countries.

The market for machine tool manufacturing reached a value of nearly $83.5 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.4% to nearly $88.2 billion by 2020.

The market for machine tools manufacturing is marginally consolidated with a few large players, dominating the market. Major players in the market include Trumpf Group, Yamazaki Mazak Corp., DMG Mori Co., Ltd., Fair Friend Ent. Co., Ltd., Okuma Corporation and others. Forming machine tool accounted for the largest share of the market for machine tool manufacturing in 2016 at 53.3%. The highest growth is projected to come from cutting tools, which is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.4%.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for machine tool manufacturing, accounting for REDACTED of the global market. It was followed by Western Europe and North America. Going forward, Western Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth in the machine tool manufacturing market, estimated at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by North America, expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.

China is the largest market in terms of value and is driving the market for machine tool manufacturing. Spain and Italy are expected to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED respectively.

The market is challenged by reduction in free trade and unfavorable investment scenarios over the forecast period.