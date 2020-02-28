Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Size, Share & Analysis Report By Type (IBS-C, IBS-D), By Product (Xifaxan, Linzess/Constella, Viberzi, Amitiza), By Region, And Segment Forecasts 2027

Sameer Joshi

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type (IBS-C, IBS-D) ; Product (Xifaxan, Linzess/Constella, Viberzi, Amitiza) , and Geography

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Marketby each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

– IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

– ALLERGAN

– ASTELLAS PHARMA, INC.

– TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

– ASTRAZENECA

– SEBELA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

– SYNERGY PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

– SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS, INC.

– BAUSCH HEALTH

– ARDELYX

What is Market Overview of Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Industry?

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is the disorder that attacks the large intestine. Cramping, abdominal pain, bloating, gas, and diarrhea or constipation are the signs and symptoms of this common disorder. This disorder or symptoms can be controlled by symptoms by managing diet, lifestyle, and stress. However, those who can’t need medication and counseling.

Where are the market Dynamics for Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Systems?

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to rising prevalence of target disease, coupled with increasing uptake of drugs for the same, and FDA approvals for new prescription drugs. Moreover, rising commercialization of existing products in different regions is also offering opportunities in the market growth during the forecast period.

How the Market Segmentations of Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market?

The global Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, and product. Based on type, the market is segmented as IBS?C, and IBS?D. Based on product, the market is segmented as Xifaxan, Linzess/Constella, Viberzi, and Amitiza.

