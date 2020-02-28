In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3% | Agilent Diagnostics, Abbott Diagnostics, Becton, etc.
According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market was valued at USD 881.8 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1229.3 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3%.
Factors including increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, launch of new clinical laboratories, stringent mandates, as well as rising need of early diagnostics by patients drive the growth of In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market. Increasing incidence of public-private laboratories which are undergoing laboratory accreditation procedure even boosts up the growth of this particular market. For instance: In August 2018, Abbott Laboratories introduced Alinity, its state-of-the-art, harmonized family of systems for clinical diagnostics, to the US market indicating high demand for the systems’ advanced capabilities and potential to provide savings and increased efficiencies for labs, clinicians, and hospitals.
Companies profiled for this market study
Agilent Diagnostics, Abbott Diagnostics, Becton, Dickson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and ThermoFisher Scientific
For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data has segmented the Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market on the basis of product type, manufacturer type, design, application, end user and the regional outlook:
Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Quality Controls
- Whole Blood-based Controls
- Serum-based Controls
- Plasma-based Controls
- Urine-based Controls
- Other IVD Quality Controls
- Data Management Solutions
- Quality Assurance Services
Manufacturer Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Instrument Manufacturer Controls
- Independent Manufacturer Controls
- Third-party Controls
- Instrument Specific Manufacturer Controls
Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Clinical Chemistry
- Immunochemistry
- Haematology
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Coagulation/Haemostasis
- Microbiology
- Others
End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Hospitals
- Clinical Laboratories
- Home Care
- Others
Table of Contents:
Study Coverage: It includes key manufacturers covered, key market segments, the scope of products offered in the global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market, duration considered, and objectives of the research. Additionally, it segments the market on the basis of product type and application.
Executive Summary: It offers a summary of other key studies, annual growth rate, competitive landscape, driving factors, market trends and issues, and macroscopic indicators.
Production by Region: Here, the report delivers information related to import and export, production, revenue, and key players of all regional markets inspected in the report.
Profile of Manufacturers: Each firm profiled in this segment is investigated by means of SWOT analysis, available products, global production, value, capacity, and other crucial factors.
Highlights the following key factors:
1) Business description-Detailed description of a firm’s operations and business segments.
2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.
3) SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and challenges.
4) Company history – A company’s evolution, highlighting its key events through the years.
5) Major products and services – A list of flagship products, services, and brands of the company.
6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors of the company.
7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.
8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from annual financial statements released by the company in the last five years.
The growth of this market across the globe is dependent on multiple factors; including consumer base of several In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control products, inorganic growth models adopted by companies, price volatility of feedstocks, and product innovation, along with their economic prospects in both producer and consumer nations.
Overall, this report provides a clear view of every vital factor of the market without the need to refer to any other research reports or data sources. Our report will equip you with all the strategically vital facts about the past, present, and future of the market.
