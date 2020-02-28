In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3% | Agilent Diagnostics, Abbott Diagnostics, Becton, etc.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market was valued at USD 881.8 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1229.3 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Factors including increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, launch of new clinical laboratories, stringent mandates, as well as rising need of early diagnostics by patients drive the growth of In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market. Increasing incidence of public-private laboratories which are undergoing laboratory accreditation procedure even boosts up the growth of this particular market. For instance: In August 2018, Abbott Laboratories introduced Alinity, its state-of-the-art, harmonized family of systems for clinical diagnostics, to the US market indicating high demand for the systems’ advanced capabilities and potential to provide savings and increased efficiencies for labs, clinicians, and hospitals.

Companies profiled for this market study

Agilent Diagnostics, Abbott Diagnostics, Becton, Dickson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and ThermoFisher Scientific

For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data has segmented the Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market on the basis of product type, manufacturer type, design, application, end user and the regional outlook:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Quality Controls Whole Blood-based Controls Serum-based Controls Plasma-based Controls Urine-based Controls Other IVD Quality Controls

Data Management Solutions

Quality Assurance Services

Manufacturer Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Instrument Manufacturer Controls

Independent Manufacturer Controls Third-party Controls Instrument Specific Manufacturer Controls



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Clinical Chemistry

Immunochemistry

Haematology

Molecular Diagnostics

Coagulation/Haemostasis

Microbiology

Others

End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Home Care

Others

The growth of this market across the globe is dependent on multiple factors; including consumer base of several In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control products, inorganic growth models adopted by companies, price volatility of feedstocks, and product innovation, along with their economic prospects in both producer and consumer nations.

Overall, this report provides a clear view of every vital factor of the market without the need to refer to any other research reports or data sources. Our report will equip you with all the strategically vital facts about the past, present, and future of the market.

