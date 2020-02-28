Global Dried Blueberries Market Outlook By Product Overview & Application 2027

The global dried blueberries market is expected to reach US$ 679.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 375.1 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019-2027.

Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to be the second most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region is witnessing growth owing to the presence of well-established players such as Kiantama Oy, Husmann´s Obstgärten GbR in this region. The growth is driven by factors such as the increasing health-related awareness among the middle-class population.Products of natural origin or those containing natural ingredients are trending all over the world. Growing healthy snacking trend, increasing application of dried blueberries in bakery goods and confectionaries, and launch of products with dried blueberries as an ingredient is driving the demand for these berries globally. In response to the growing market demand for products with dried blueberries, manufacturers are coming up with the new varieties of such products in the market. For instance, in 2017, Del Monte launched its dried blueberries in the retail market. The newly launched dried blueberries were the addition to Del Monte’s present dried fruit product range.

There has been a rising demand for blueberries and the products incorporated with the same among the cosmetics industry, health-conscious population, and athletes. Consumption of dried blueberries has increased globally due to its role in boosting health and longevity through their anti-oxidant, anti-cancer, and anti-aging properties. The benefits of antioxidants are attributed to their capability to reduce the oxidative damages caused by the presence of free radicals, ultraviolet (UV) light, and environmental pollutants.Today, the blueberry powder is being consumed by thousands of people all across the globe. Both blueberry powder and extract are a significant raw materials for making dietary supplements. Dried blueberries are having long shelf life period which makes them suitable for use in cosmetic industry.

GLOBAL DRIED BLUEBERRIES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Dried Blueberries Market – By Product Type

Freeze Dried

Sun Dried

Infused Dried

Others

Global Dried Blueberries Market – By Nature

Conventional

Organic

Global Dried Blueberries Market – By End Use

Bakery Products

Confectionaries

Dairy Products

Beverages

Cereal & Snack Bars

Others

Global Dried Blueberries Market – By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

The global dried blueberries market by product type was led by freeze dried. In 2018, the segment held the largest market share in the global dried blueberries. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period as the process maintains the physical structure of the food product and preserves it for rehydration, these products can be reconstituted quickly and easily by adding water

