Automated Endoscopy Reprocessors Market Expected to Witness High Growth by 2027

Automated Endoscope Reprocessors (AER) are medical devices that are majorly used in various healthcare settings to reprocess endoscopes such as endoscope accessories, duodenoscopes and others to avoid decontamination of these devices between subsequent uses. The automatic endoscope reprocessors are designed in specialized way that helps to kill microorganisms present on the surface of the endoscopes. Moreover, the outside surfaces and interior channels of these endoscope are disinfected by exposing them to chemical solutions. The AERs helps in enhancing consistency and reliability of endoscopes through automation and standardization of various important reprocessing stages that results in reducing manual errors for disinfection of endoscopes.

The growth of global automated endoscopy reprocessors market is expected to be driven by factors such as increasing rate of gastrointestinal disorders as well as growing use of AERs in the hospitals and diagnostic center set ups as preventive steps for infection control.

Moreover, the rising number of endoscopic procedures performed in case of minimally invasive procedures is also boosting the demand for automated endoscopy reprocessors. However, the risk of infection associated post endoscopic processing as well as complications associated to the AERs are expected to negatively impact the growth of market. On the other hand, development of effective automated endoscopy reprocessors are expected to provide market opportunity for players to invest and capitalize.

Some of the key players operating the global automated endoscopy reprocessors market include Cantel Medical Corporation, Steris Plc, Olympus Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Steelco SpA, Getinge Group, Hoya Group, Metall Zug AG, Laboratories Anios, and ARC Healthcare Solutions.

