Security Orchestration Market Business Tactics, Manufacturers, CAGR Stats & Growth Forecast till 2020-2027

The security orchestration market was valued at US$ 0.84 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 7.7 Bn by 2027 with an attractive CAGR growth rate of 28.8% in the forecast period.

The global market for cyber security has witnessed some profound changes in the past few years owing to growing awareness towards data security, coupled with an increase in the number of threats related to cyber security. Moreover, the rise in adoption of various IT enabled services & solutions growing the popularity of connected devices has further boosted the amount of data generated daily, subsequently resulting in vast scope for potential vulnerabilities that need effective management as well as control. Thus, the surge in demand for effective and efficient cyber security solutions that offers seamless monitoring of various alerts, events notification and reporting of unauthorized access is anticipated to be the significant market driving force for the global security orchestration market in the coming years.

Some of the companies operating in the market are CyberSponse, Inc, DFLabs S.p.A., FireEye, Inc., Microsoft Corporation (Hexadite), Tufin, Phantom Cyber Corporation (Splunk Inc.), Demisto, Inc., Siemplify Ltd., Cyberbit Ltd. and Swimlane LLC among others.

Security orchestration are the tools for integrating security and non-security devices and automated the handling of the task in a machine-based security application. Vendors offer a wide range of security orchestration solution for organizations to detect suspicious activity and facilitate administrator with a quick and appropriate response. The nature of cyber security has changed rapidly with the rise in the cloud and mobile computing. The company’s devices and data are scattered to the different endpoints as their employees work in an office as well as from different locations, on mobile devices, on personal laptops and computers. On the basis of verticals, the global security orchestration market is categorized into government, BFSI, IT & Telecom, manufacturing, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and others.

The security orchestration market by function is dominated by the ticketing solution in 2018 however, the end-point security segment is expected to gain market share during the forecast period. The end-point security in security orchestration provides pre and post incident investigation, prevents data breaches in real time, and automatically orchestrate incident investigations and response. It provides orchestration, detection, investigation, remediation, prevention, and management console. The global security orchestration market was valued at US$ 0.84 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 7.7 Bn by 2027 with an attractive CAGR growth rate of 28.8% in the forecast period.

The security orchestration market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the adoption of security orchestrations. Cyber-enabled attacks in European provinces have become more frequent and sophisticated over the years.

