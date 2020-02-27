Security Information and Event Management Market Expecting Massive Growth during 2020-2027

The security information and event management market accounted to US$ 2.59 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 6.24 Bn by 2027.

The advent of IoT has enabled each device to be connected over the internet and the rising adoptions globally would result in more than billions of devices connected over the internet. These devices are bound to generate huge amounts of data. On a global level, that data traffic rate has grown at an annual rate of more than 65% over the last five years. With increasing data transfers on the internet, the potential risks of cyber-attacks have also increased over the years. Malicious attackers have found different ways to cause inconvenience to the users of data and create a chaotic environment. A Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) takes a holistic view of the IT infrastructure of any client organization. An SIEM system is capable of detecting difference between the pre-laid rules and the reported events. This difference is configured to trigger an alarm and notify the central host regarding anomaly found.

The major players operating in the market for Security Information and Event Management include LogRhythm, Inc., RSA Security LLC, SolarWinds Inc., Splunk Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., AlienVault, DFLABS SPA, Fireeye, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE), and IBM Corporation among others.

The number of potential vulnerabilities and large scale cyber-attacks has risen in the past few years. As a result, the cyber security continues to gain significance among leading enterprise and subsequently driving the demand for efficient and robust tools, platforms, and security solutions for their organization. Thus, over the years various market players have positioned themselves for catering to different niche market requirement. Among these, the security information and event management software solutions facilitates the organization especially their SOCs (Security Operations Center) and related corresponding teams in improving the cohesion of various technology and process security posture. The security information and event management solutions promotes a fine balance between security automation and human supervised security monitoring and response.

Factors such as increasing number of large volume of cyber incident threats coupled with stringent cyber security legislation and regulations are the major factors driving the growth of SOAR based solutions. Moreover, the growing popularity if automation and adoption of AI enabled solutions especially among large enterprise owners is also expected to have profound positive influence over the growth of the security information and event management market in the coming years. The increasing demand for automated incident response and use of AI enabled solutions is also expected to drive the market growth in the coming years. Thus, the market is poised to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

The report segments the global security information and event management market as follows:

1.1.1 Global Security Information and Event Management Market – By Solution

Patch Management

Log & Event Management

Firewall Security Management

Others

1.1.2 Global Security Information And Event Management Market – By Service

Integration

Consulting

Support

1.1.3 Global Security Information and Event Management Market – By End User

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

BFSI

Government

Retail

Others

