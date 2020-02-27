Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market Growth, SWOT Analysis and Segments from 2020-2027

The recruitment process outsourcing market accounted to US$ 4.16 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 40.67 Bn by 2027.

The Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) is an extension of human resource function of any organization which facilitates staffing services to an employer and also take full responsibility of designing and managing the entire recruitment process as well as the outcomes of the whole activity. Recruitment Process Outsourcing solutions aim at optimizing the entire recruitment process through streamlining of company operations/processes and focusing on long-term business strategy. All this planning reduces both cost and time for the employer.

Get Sample PDF copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003658/

The popularity of recruitment process outsourcing solutions is growing mainly due to the demand for customizable talent acquisition solution by employers. In today’s outsourcing scenario, employer is not only looking at simple hiring solutions, but they want customized solutions based on specific hiring demands to improve employer branding and candidate/hiring personnel experience. The trend of RPO is growing across the world with its benefits for both RPO providers and employers. The RPO marketplace has great potential, and it is attracting more and more players.

Recruitment process outsourcing is one of the fastest-growing service models in major geographical regions worldwide. The better candidate quality, scalability analysis, effective recruitment strategies, analytics, and greater flexibility, are some of the major factors driving the adoption of RPO solutions by more and more employers worldwide. Organizations that invest in RPO services instead of traditional hiring agencies can reduce their hiring costs and hiring time on a y-o-y basis at an impressive rate. The RPO implementation gives business access to excellent recruiters and cutting edge technologies which allow them to focus on their core operations. The cost and time saving for employers by investing in RPO services will drive the growth of this market in the coming years.

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00003658/

Recruitment Process Outsourcing provider acts as an extension of the HR function in a company and helps in reducing the time and cost required for hiring new talent. Recruitment Process Outsourcing service provider offers necessary expertise, advanced technology and techniques to provide a complete and holistic hiring solution. They offer services on-site, off-site, combinations of on and off-site across countries which gives a lot of flexibility and options to the employers.

Recruitment Process Outsourcing solutions aim at optimizing the entire recruitment process through streamlining of company operations/processes and focusing on long-term business strategy. All this planning reduces both cost and time for the employer. Traditional hiring agencies focus only on filling the positions quickly, and they do not consider long term implications which results in higher costs. Traditional agencies also do not take responsibility for final results or quality of hiring.

Buy Now This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003658/

The major companies operating in the recruitment process outsourcing market includes Seven Step RPO, Kites Consulting, Randstad Sourceright, Manpower Group Solutions, Alexander Mann, Adam Recruitment, Proven SA, Talent Hunters, TASC Outsourcing, and Ajeets Management & Manpower Consultancy among others.



The report segments the global recruitment process outsourcing market as follows:

1.1.1 Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market – By Type

Technical Staff

Sales & Marketing

Office / Admin Support

Other



1.1.2 Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market – By Industry

Manufacturing

Construction

Retail

IT

Hospitality

BFSI

Oil & Gas

Telecom

Others

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]