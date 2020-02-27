Polymer Resin Market to 2027 BASF SE, Borealis AG,Celanese Corporation,Covestro AG,DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

The Polymer Resin Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with said industry key players is included in the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of price, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

The polymer resin market has experienced a sudden upsurge in the global market in the past few years. The polymer resins are stable in alkaline, strongly alkaline, acidic, strongly acidic and organic solvents. The polymer resins are pH stable from 1-14. The polymer resin products are widely used as they are stable at high pressures and temperature, they provide more strength to the gel and have a high pore volume.

The polymer resin market is assumed to grow in the forecast considering the growth in the construction industry. Increasing demand from the automotive industry is estimated to create an upsurge in the polymer resin market. However, the volatility of raw materials might restrict the growth of the polymer resin market. On the other hand, the recyclability of polymer resin products is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the polymer resin market during the forecast period.



BASF SE

Borealis AG

Celanese Corporation

Covestro AG

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

LG Chem

SABIC

Sasol LTD

Solvay

Polymer Resin Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Resin Type (Polystyrene , Polyethylene , Polyvinyl Chloride, Polypropylene , Others); Application (Electrical And Electronic, Automotive, Construction, Medical And Consumer, Industrial, Others) and Geography

