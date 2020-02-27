Montan Wax Market to 2027  Carmel Industries,Clariant Corporation,FIRST SOURCE WORLDWIDE, LLC.,Frank B. Ross Co., Inc.

The Montan Wax Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with said industry key players is included in the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of price, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

Montan wax is obtained from lignites, which contains pure wax, resin, and bitumen. Montan wax is brown-black solid characterized by non-toxic nature and high melting point. It has high chemical stability and can be easily dissolved in many kinds of organic solvent. Montan wax can also be easily saponification and emulsified. Due to its good physical and chemical properties, montan wax is used as a substitute for the expensive carnauba wax in various industries such as chemical, wax polish, carbon paper, electrical, machinery and many other industries using wax.

The analysis of reports gives a satisfactory result.

The montan wax market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rising demand for montan wax for automotive coatings, furniture coatings, and fruit coating. Furthermore, montan wax is primarily used to polish various objects such as furniture, leather, floors, and cars, which further propel the montan wax market growth. Cheap cost as compared to other waxes such as carnauba wax and beeswax further strengthens the demand of montan wax. However, Availability of substitute products in the market is the key factors projected to hamper the montan wax market growth over the projected period.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the montan wax market.

Carmel Industries

Clariant Corporation

FIRST SOURCE WORLDWIDE, LLC.

Frank B. Ross Co., Inc.

Mayur Dyes & Chemicals Corporation

MÜNZING Corporation

Poth Hille

ROMONTA GmbH

S. KATO & CO.

Völpker Special Products GmbH

Montan Wax Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Function (Emulsifier, Lubricants, Thickening Agents, Release Agents, Coating Agents, Nucleating Agents, Dispersants, Others); End-User Industry (Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Rubbers, Plastics, Electricals, Wax Polishes, Leather and Textile, Others) and Geography

