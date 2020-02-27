Laminated Glass Market to 2027 Asahi India Glass Limited, Central Glass Co., Ltd., CSG Holdings Co., Ltd., Fuyao Group.

The Laminated Glass Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with said industry key players is included in the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of price, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

Laminated glass is prepared by applying pressure and heat to multiple layers of heat-strengthened or tempered glass. The laminated glass is separated by an interlayer that helps in holding the glass fragments together when hit with an impact. The laminated glass is a type of safety glass. Automobile and skylight gazing windshields are prepared using laminated glass. The laminated glass is also used in increasing the sound insulation rating of a window.

The laminated glass market is assumed to grow in the forecast considering the growth in the building and construction industry. Stringent automobile safety codes is estimated to create an upsurge in the laminated glass market. However, the high cost of raw materials might restrict the growth of the laminated glass market. On the other hand, the investments in infrastructure projects in the Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific regions is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the laminated glass market during the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of key laminated glass companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Asahi India Glass Limited

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

CSG Holdings Co., Ltd.

Fuyao Group.

GUARDIAN GLASS LLC.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Saint-Gobain India Pvt. Ltd.

Sisecam Group

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Co., Ltd.

Laminated Glass Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Material Type (Polyvinyl Butyral, Ionoplast Polymer, Others); End-Use Industry (Building and Construction , Automotive) and Geography

