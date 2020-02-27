Key Factors behind Dental Lab Market Revenue Growth Estimates
Dental Lab Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. This market research report looks into and analyzes the Global Dental Lab Market and illustrates a comprehensive evaluation of its evolution and its specifications. Another aspect that was considered is the cost analysis of the main products dominant in the Global Market considering the profit margin of the manufacturers.
Global Dental Lab Market Overview:
Global dental laboratories have experienced robust technological advancements as well as continues research & development which will ultimately generate significant demand for dental products. In addition to this, the increasing geriatric population across the globe & increasing prevalence of numerous dental diseases such as Edentulism. The American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, around 99% of the population significantly cares for their smile & oral care and approximately 84% of individuals have opted orthodontic treatments which will generate robust demand dental care across the globe. According to Market Analyst at AMA, the Global Dental Lab market may see a growth rate of 5.62% and would reach the market size of USD44.53 Billion by 2024.
Major Key Players in This Report Include,
3M Company (United States), Henry Schein Inc. (United States), Straumann AG (Switzerland), Keating Dental Arts (United States), Modern Dental Laboratory Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong), National Dentex Corporation (United States), Patterson Companies, Inc. (United States), Shofu Inc. (Japan), Sirona Dental Systems Inc. (Germany) and Yenadent Ltd. Sti. (Turkey).
This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Dental Lab Market research report include SWOT analysis.
Market Drivers
- Increasing Geriatric Population across the Globe
- Rising Prevalence of various Dental Problems such as Edentulism
Market Trend
- Continues Technological Advancements in Dental Care as well as Growing Dental Tourism
- Introduction to New and Differentiating Dental Care Products
Restraints
- Comparatively Higher Costs of Associated with Dental Product Raw Materials
- Highly Oligopolistic Competition leading to Markup Pricing
Opportunities
- Growing Adoption of 3D printing and CAD/CAM software
- Increasing Demand from the Emerging Economies
Challenges
- Stringent Government Regulations with respect to Oral Care Product Development
The regional analysis of Global Dental Lab Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.
The Global Dental Lab Market in terms of investment potential in various segments of the market and illustrate the feasibility of explaining the feasibility of a new project to be successful in the near future. The core segmentation of the global market is based on product types, SMEs and large corporations. The report also collects data for each major player in the market based on current company profiles, gross margins, sales prices, sales revenue, sales volume, photos, product specifications and up-to-date contact information.
