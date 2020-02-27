Government Cloud Market is Booming Worldwide with Amazon web services, Cisco, Google, Dell

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Global Government Cloud Market various segments and emerging territory. Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Government Cloud Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Government Cloud Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Government Cloud. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share.

With the ongoing advancements in public sector technology solutions and the innovations in various cloud computing capabilities, the agencies and government stakeholders are progressively moving towards new technology integration. The government cloud market is categorized into software as a service (SaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and platform as a service (PaaS) based on the model. The SaaS model allows government organizations to rent software applications from CSPs (Communication Service Providers) host these services remotely.

Key Players in This Report Include,

Amazon web services (United States),AT and T Inc. (United States),CGI Group inc. (Canada),Cisco sys (United States),Dell Inc. (United States),Google (United States),IBM Corp. (United States),Microsoft Corp. (United States),Netapp Inc. (United States),Oracle Corp. (United States),Rackspace Inc. (United States),Salesforce.com (United States),Verizon (United States),Vmware Inc. (United States),,Emc (United States),Clear Government Solutions (United States),Equinix (United States)

Market Trends IaaS provides agency provides with access to network, hardware, data center resources and OS through manufacturers like AWS or Rackspace.

Market Drivers Larger storage and computing capabilities

Reduced cost of cloud market

Increased transparency for the people

Stepping up in data centre consolidation

Opportunities The vendors are focussing on product customization through customer interaction.

Challenges Large Investment and resources is needed.

Small regional governments often face challenges, restricting them to fully use cloud-based solutions, and risk their digital transition.

Restraints Lack of resources, security concerns, compliance, and management of multiple cloud market services.

The Global Government Cloud Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Solutions, Disaster Recovery, Cloud Storage, Risk and Compliance Management, Identity & Access Management, Services, Support and Maintenance, Training, Consulting, and Education, Integration and Migration, Others)

Application (Server and Storage, Collaboration, Business Operations, Disaster Recovery/Data Backup, Security, Content Management, Others), Service Module (Software, Platform, Infrastructure), Deployment Module (Public, Private, Hybrid)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Government Cloud Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Government Cloud market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Government Cloud Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Government Cloud

Chapter 4: Presenting the Government Cloud Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Government Cloud market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Government Cloud Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Government Cloud Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



