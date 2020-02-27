Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market to grow at 26.6% CAGR during 2018-2023

According to Market Study Report, Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Instant Free Sample Copy in PDF Format @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=272449 .

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market size is expected to grow from US$ 19.5 Billion in 2018 to US$ 63.5 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.6% during the forecast period.

“Fraud analytics segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The fraud analytics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the FDP market during the forecast period.Fraud analytics is a critical discipline which involves set of analytical techniques to analyze enterprises’ systems and database to identify the vulnerabilities where fraud can happen. They help in monitoring and analyzing data from several data sources, detect anomalies, and suspicious and unusual behavior across all channels.

“Authentication segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period”

The authentication segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Authentication plays a very crucial role in the FDP market, as the solution helps enterprises to protect customer identity from fraudsters. Various fraud authentication mechanisms, such as single-factor, multi-factor and risk-based authentications help enterprises to maintain the authenticity of transactions/information by blocking the unauthorized access to the information or identifying false inputs from users.

Use (FEB20) Coupon Code for 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=272449

Top Companies profiled in the Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market include are IBM (US),FICO (US),SAS Institute (US),BAE Systems (UK),DXC Technology (US),SAP (Germany),ACI Worldwide (US),Fiserv (US),NICE Systems (Israel),Experian (US),LexisNexis Risk solutions (US),iovation (US),Friss (Netherlands),Dell technologies (US),First Data (US),Wirecard (Germany),Software AG (Germany),Easy Solutions (US),Distil Networks (US),Guardian Analytics (US),Securonix (US),MaxMind (US),Kount(US),Simility (US).

Reason to access this Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the FDP market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall FDP market and the sub segments. It will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

Competitive Landscape of Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

2.2 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements

2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.4 Business Expansions