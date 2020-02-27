Digital Lending Platform Market 2023: Some Basic Influencing Factors Making It’s Booming Industry

According to Market Study Report, Digital Lending Platform Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Digital Lending Platform Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Digital Lending Platform Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Global Digital Lending Platform Market size is expected to grow from US$ 5.1 Billion in 2018 to US$ 12.1 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.7% during the forecast period. This report spread across 169 Pages, Profiling 25 Companies and Supported with 65 Tables and 42 Figures is now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Digital Lending Platform Market:

Tavant Technologies (US)

Ellie Mae (US)

Fiserv (US)

RupeePower (India)

Newgen Software (India)

Intellect Design Arena (India)

Finastra (UK)

Nucleus Software Exports (Nucleus Software; India)

Sigma Infosolutions (US)

Finantix S.p.A (Finantix; Italy)

Symitar Systems Inc (Symitar; US)

Temenos Group (Temenos; Switzerland)

Built Technologies (US)

TurnKey Lender (Singapore)

Argo (US)

FIS Global (FIS; US)

Pegasystems (US)

Docutech (US)

CU Direct Corporation (CU Direct; US)

Mambu (Germany)

Decimal Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Decimal Technologies; India)

Sageworks (US)

Roostify (US)

Juris Technologies (Malaysia)

HiEnd Systems (Belarus)

“Decision automation segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The decision automation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the digital lending platform market during the forecast period. Decision automation is a vital solution for digital lending users, such as banks, credit unions, and P2P lenders, as it helps in automating the decision process of approving or rejecting a loan application.

“Business process management segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period”

The business process management segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Business proces management solutions are important for digital lending organizations, as the solutions enhance the efficeiency of business processes by optimizing them through the use of software and services. Lending organizations and financial institutions are moving toward solutions that can manage the growing complexities arising from the complex business processes.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To forecast the market size of the segments with respect to major regions, such as North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America

To define, segment, and project the global market size for digital lending platform market

To define, describe, and forecast the digital lending platform market by component (solutions and services), deployment mode, vertical, and region

by component (solutions and services), deployment mode, vertical, and region To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the digital lending platform market

To analyze the micromarkets with respect to the individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product launches; mergers and acquisitions; and partnerships, agreements, and collaborations in the global digital lending platform market.

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the digital lending platform market

To profile the key players in the digital lending platform market and comprehensively analyze their maket size and core competencies

Competitive Landscape of Digital Lending Platform Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

2.2 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements

2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.4 Business Expansions