Digital Banking Platforms Market to 2023 – Growing Steady at 11.2% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 5.7 Billion

According to Market Study Report, Digital Banking Platforms Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Digital Banking Platforms Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Digital Banking Platforms Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Digital Banking Platforms Market is projected to grow from US$ 3.3 Billion in 2018 to US$ 5.7 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during the forecast period. This report spread across 111 Pages, Profiling 16 Companies and Supported with 34 Tables and 40 Figures is now available in this research.

Retail Banking segment is estimated to dominate the digital banking platforms market in 2018. Retail banking has emerged as an essential enabler in the digital banking platforms market to translate banking models across the globe. The digital revolution has led to a disrupted marketplace with changing customer behaviors and expectations, emerging competitors, and innovative technologies.

Based on Banking Modes, the mobile banking segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during forecast period. Mobile banking platforms offer a responsive User Interface (UI) and support the bank customers’ entire banking journey, right from on boarding to transactional banking requests, on their mobile devices.

North American region is expected to lead the digital banking platforms market in 2018. The US and Canada are the key countries considered for the North American market analysis. These countries have a major dominance, with sustainable and well-established economies, which empower them to strongly invest in R&D activities, thereby contributing to the development of new technologies in the digital banking platforms market.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To forecast the market size of various segments of the market with respect to 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America, along with major countries in each of these regions

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, product developments, partnerships and collaborations, and Research and Development (R&D) activities in the market

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the digital banking platforms market by banking type, banking mode, deployment type, and region

To analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To provide detailed information about the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To profile the key market players; generate a comparative analysis based on their business overviews, service offerings, regional presence, business strategies, and key financials; and provide companies in-house statistical tools required to understand the competitive landscape

Major Vendors profiled in the Digital Banking Platforms Market include are Appway (Switzerland), Backbase (Netherlands), CREALOGIX (Switzerland), ebanklT (England), EdgeVerve (India), Intellect Design Arena (India), Finastra (UK), ieDigital (England), ETRONIKA (Lithuania), Fidor (Germany), Fiserv (US), Halcom (Slovenia), NETinfo (Cyprus), Kony (US), NF Innova (Austria), Oracle (US), SAB (France), SAP (Germany), Sopra (France), Tagit (Singapore), TCS (India), Technisys (US), Temenos (Switzerland), BNY Mellon (US), and Worldline (France).