Customer Information System Market to Grow at 11.9% CAGR to 2023

Global Customer Information System (CIS) Market size is expected to grow from US$ 877 Million in 2018 to US$ 1,539 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during the forecast period. This report spread across 110 pages, profiling 25 companies and supported with 39 tables and 38 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Customer Information System Market include are Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Itineris (Belgium), Hansen (Australia), Fluentgrid (India), Open International (US), Gentrack (New Zealand), Milestone Utility Services (US), Cayenta (British Columbia), Advanced Utility Systems (Canada), Engineering (Lazio), Indra (Spain), Ferranti (Belgium), NorthStar Utilities (Canada), Vertexone (US), IBM (US), Wipro (India), Agility CIS (New Zealand), Avertra (US), ATS (US), Cogsdale (Canada), FATHOM (US), EG (Denmark), efluid (France), Hydro-Comp (Cyprus).

The Water and Waste water management segment is one of the dominating segments in terms of CIS deployments. CIS solutions assist organizations by registering, tracking, and monitoring the water meter population through complete billing and meter data solutions. CIS assists organizations to calculate water consumption bills, generate bill receipts, report on-demand delivery, and track leakages if any. The water and waste water management segment account for the highest market size, owing to the increase in water consumption.

The US is expected to invest USD 41 trillion for the Smart Cities USA project to enhance the city infrastructure with the help of the emerging technologies. These investments are expected to help grow CIS deployments, thereby boosting the overall market growth. On the other hand, Latin America’s market share is considerably low in the global CIS market. Major countries, such as Brazil and Mexico, have witnessed the serious droughts and electricity shortages.

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall CIS market and sub segments. Moreover, this report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

