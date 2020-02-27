27.4% Growth Rate for Computational Creativity Market by 2023 | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

According to Market Study Report, Computational Creativity Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Computational Creativity Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Computational Creativity Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Computational Creativity Market size to grow from US$ 204 Million in 2018 to US$ 685 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 27.4% during 2018–2023.

Top Companies profiled in the Computational Creativity Market include are IBM(US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Adobe (US), Amazon Web Serivces (US), Autodesk (US), Jukedeck (UK), HUMTAP (US), Amper Music (US), ScriptBook (Belgium), B12 (US),The Grid(US), Canva(Australia), Hello Games (UK), IntegraPay (Australia), B12 (US), The Grid (India), Lumen5 (Canada), Skylum (US), Logojoy (Canada), Runway (US), Avia(Luxembourg), Prisma Labs (US), Object AI (Hong Kong), Firedrop (UK), Obvious(France), Automated Creative (UK), and Cyanapse(UK).

“The computer vision technology to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”

Base on the Technology, computational creativity market is segmented into NLP, ML and deep learning, and computer vision.The computer vision technology is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, due to the growing use of computer vision technology in various solutions designed todevelop creative photograph where the computer vision technology is used toautomatically detect objects in the photographs.

“Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

In Region segment, APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate inthe global computational creativity market during the forecast period. An increasing use of AI technology for developing creative contentin major APAC countries, such as China, Japan, and India, is expected to be a major growth driver for the market in APAC.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To analyze strategic approaches, such as product launches, acquisitions, contracts, agreements, and partnerships, in the computational creativity market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the computational creativity ecosystem

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To study the complete value chain of market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, along with detailing competitive landscape for market leaders

Competitive Landscape of Computational Creativity Market:

1 Overview

2 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product/Service Launches and Product/Service Enhancements

3.2 Agreements and Partnerships

3.3 Acquisitions

3.4 Expansions