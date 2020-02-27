17.1% Growth Rate for Crypto Asset Management Market by 2023 | Overview, Top Technologies, Key Insights and Company Profiles

According to Market Study Report, Crypto Asset Management Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Crypto Asset Management Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Crypto Asset Management Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Top Companies profiled in the Crypto Asset Management Market include are Altairian Capital (UK), BitGo (US), Coinbase (US), Crypto Finance AG (Switzerland), Digital Asset Custody Company (US), Exodus Movement, Gemini (US), ICONOMI (SIovenia), itBit (US), Koine Finance (UK), Ledger (France), Metaco SA (Switzerland),Vo1t (UK), and Xapo (US).

Global Crypto Asset Management Market size is expected to grow from US$ 94 Million in 2018 to US$ 207 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.1% during the forecast period during the forecast period.

The On-Premises deployment is witnessed a high demand and is a popular deployment type among end-users. Crypto asset management solutions are available as a platform and standalone form, and are mostly deployed in end-users’ premises. The solution providers have a full control over the infrastructure, software, hardware, data, maintenance, and the support they deliver. All the operational activities, such as setup, configuration, maintenance, and deployment of the solution, are handled locally on the end-user’s premises.

On the Basis of End-Users, the institutions segment is expected to hold the largest market size in the crypto asset management market during the forecast period. The institutional clients include financial firms, hedge fund providers, investment firms, and brokerage firms. Cryptocurrency has been widely accepted by institutional clients across the globe. Financial firms are expected to integrate digital currency with their traditional banking systems.

Europe is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the crypto asset management vendors during the forecast period. The region demonstrates a combination of high growth, developing economies, and mass adoption of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Ripple. Despite being highly regulated, the adoption of cryptocurrencies among banks, hedge funds, and investment firms in the EU are growing.

Research coverage:

The report segments the global crypto asset management market by platform, deployment type, end-user, and region. It has a detailed analysis of the key industry players to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; expansions; and the competitive landscape associated with the global crypto asset management market.