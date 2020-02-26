Newborn Screening Market Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2027

Newborn screening is the testing for newborn who act like normal but have a serious medical condition. Newborn screening is performed to test certain harmful or potentially fatal disorders that are not apparent at the time of birth. These testing practices include blood test, hearing screening, pulse oximetry and others. These screening tests enable health professionals to identify and treat certain conditions which help an infant to grow up healthy with normal development.

The growth of the global newborn screening market can be attributed to factors such as increase in number of congenital disease cases in newborns, growing government initiatives to increasing awareness regarding neonatal hereditary diseases and rising demand for early disease detection tests across the globe. Moreover, increase in number of neonatal diseases such as newborn hearing loss, congenital hypothyroidism and growing number of newborn screening programs worldwide are likely to add novel opportunities for the global newborn screening market over the forecast period.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Newborn Screening Market from 2020 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Newborn Screening Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Newborn Screening Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

General Electric Company,

PerkinElmer Inc.

Sciex

Trivitron Healthcare

Waters

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Masimo

Natus Medical Incorporated

Zentech S.A.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Newborn Screening Market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Newborn Screening Market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Newborn Screening Market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Newborn Screening Market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Newborn Screening Market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Newborn Screening Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

