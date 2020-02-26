Global Hot-dip Galvannealed Sheet Market Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Hot-dip Galvannealed Sheet Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Hot-dip Galvannealed Sheet Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Hot-dip Galvannealed Sheet Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Hot-dip galvanization is a form of galvanization. It is the process of coating iron and steel with zinc, which alloys with the surface of the base metal when immersing the metal in a bath of molten zinc at a temperature of around 840 °F (449 °C).

When exposed to the atmosphere, the pure zinc (Zn) reacts with oxygen (O2) to form zinc oxide (ZnO), which further reacts with carbon dioxide (CO2) to form zinc carbonate (ZnCO3), a usually dull grey, fairly strong material that protects the steel underneath from further corrosion in many circumstances. Rising urbanization in both the developed and developing countries, escalating automotive production on the globe and surging manufacturing industry are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe.

However, availability of substitutes and volatility in prices are the factors which limiting the market growth of Hot-dip Galvannealed Sheet over the coming years. The regional analysis of Global Hot-dip Galvannealed Sheet Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Ak Steel

• Alro Steel

• O Neal Steel

• Nippon Steel

• JFE Steel Corporation

• USS-POSCO

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

? Pure Zinc

? Zinc Alloy

By Application:

? Architecture

? Household Electrical Appliances

? Automotive

? Others

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Hot-dip Galvannealed Sheet Market in Market Study:

? Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

? Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

? Venture capitalists

? Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

? Third-party knowledge providers

? Investment bankers

? Investors

