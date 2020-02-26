Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Hosiery (Women and Men) Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Hosiery also known as Legwear, these garments are worn directly on the feet and legs.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2686103

Modern hosiery is usually tight-fitting by virtue of stretchy fabrics and meshes. Older forms include binding to achieve a tight fit. The world economic recovery situation is complicated, a slowdown in China, but little impact on the sock industry, especially cotton socks industry. Chinese sock exports continued to show growth year after year, mainly due to the socks apparel industry as accessories.

The price is relatively low not much pressure on consumer spending and increasing disposable income of the individual are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. In addition, changing lifestyle & consumer buying behavior is the major factor which creating lucrative opportunities in the market over the coming years. However, limited opportunities in the market of hosiery is one of the major factors which limiting the market growth of Hosiery (Women and Men) over the coming years.

The regional analysis of Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/dominant region in the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market due to increasing disposable income of the individual and rising economic growth in the region. North America is region also estimated to grow in the Hosiery (Women and Men) market over the forecasted period. Asia-Pacific is also expected to grow at higher growth / higher CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing demand for hosiery in developing countries such as China and India.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Gildan

• Hanesbrands

• Kayser-Roth

• LVMH

• Golden Lady

• L Brands

• Wolford

• Donna Karan

• Mengna

• Fenli

• Bonas

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

? Ship Socks

? Short Socks

? Stockings

? Tights

? Others

By Application:

? Adult Men

? Adult Women

? Children

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market in Market Study:

? Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

? Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

? Venture capitalists

? Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

? Third-party knowledge providers

? Investment bankers

? Investors

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2686103

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Hosiery (Women and Men) Market, by Product, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Hosiery (Women and Men) Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Hosiery (Women and Men) Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. Applications

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labor Cost Analysis

Place a purchase order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2686103

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155