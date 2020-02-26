Global Botox Market Forecasts 2018-2025

Description

Global Botox Market to reach USD 9840 million by 2025.

Global Botox Market valued approximately USD 3840 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Botox Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Botox is a neurotoxic protein produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum and related species in the reproduction process. Botox is a polypeptide which molecular weight is 150kD and is also one of the most poisonous natural proteins.

Escalating population aging between 25 years to 65 years to age, surging demand for minimally invasive treatment and escalating therapeutic utility of botulinum toxin are the substantial driving factors of the Botox market. Further, heavy investment on R&D projects to develop the therapeutic use of Botox is creating numerous opportunities in the market across the world. Botox is more financially viable for patients, patients may notice the results of Botox immediately, Botox injections are less invasive than other cosmetic procedures, and it is a versatile treatment. These benefits also propelling the demand of Botox in the market over the upcoming years.

However, side effects such as allergic reactions, rash, neck and back pain, difficulty in swallowing, shortness of breath and nausea is one of the major restraining factor of Botox market across the world. Moreover, high cost entailed in performing such expensive procedures, and poor reimbursement coverage for product are also hindering the market growth of Botox.

The regional analysis of Global Botox Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share with 78.9% in 2016 owing higher disposable income of the individuals and availability of a variety of aesthetic procedures in the region. Europe is the second largest supplier in the global Botox market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing geriatric population in the developing countries such as India and China.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Ispen Group

• Allergan Inc.

• Medytox Inc.

• Merck GmbH

• US Worldmed LLC

• Revance Therapeutics Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

? Botulinum Toxin Type A

? Botulinum Toxin Type B

? Botox

? Dysport

? Xeomin

? Others

By End-Use:

? Therapeutic Use

? Aesthetic Use

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Botox Market in Market Study:

? Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

? Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

? Venture capitalists

? Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

? Third-party knowledge providers

? Investment bankers

? Investors

