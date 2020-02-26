Dioctyl Maleate Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2026

The global dioctyl maleate market was valued at $242.6 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $326.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Dioctyl maleate (DOM) is a maleic acid, which acts as a non-phthalate plasticizer and is used in resins to provide flexibility and elasticity.

These types of polymerizations with dioctyl maleate occur during the production of adhesives, emulsion paints, surfactants, textile coatings and wetting agents. In particular, DOM is used as a chemical intermediate in the production of surfactant sodium dioctyl sulfosuccinate, which is a used as a wetting agent for detergent.

The growth of the global dioctyl maleate market is majorly driven by increase in demand for surfactants, which find their application across industries such as soaps & detergents, personal care, lubricants and fuel additives, industry & institutional cleaning, food processing and oilfield chemicals. In addition, DOM is applicable in the manufacture of sulfosuccinates, which are used as wetting agents for detergent applications.

DOM acts as a non-phthalate plasticizer and is used in automobiles to join the various parts, thereby replacing the use of metal nuts & bolts and reducing the overall weight of the vehicle.

Key Players: The key players operating in the dioctyl maleate industry include Biesterfield AG, Celanese Corporation, ESIM Chemicals, HallStar, Hangzhou Qianyang Technology Co., Ltd, Henan GP Chemicals Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Polynt SpA, Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co., Ltd. and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

The global dioctyl maleate market is segmented based on end use and region. Depending on end use, the market is classified into adhesives, emulsion paint, surfactants & wetting agent, plasticizer, textile coating and others.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, India and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and rest of LAMEA).

Major highlights of this research report:

In-depth analysis of the degree of competition across the globe.

Dioctyl Maleate Market analysis through industry analysis tools such as SWOT and Porter’s five analysis.

Detailed elaboration on global market value, volume, and penetration.

Dioctyl Maleate Market growth projections.

Detailed description on development policies and plans.

Analytical study on drivers, restraints, opportunities, hindrances, inadequacies, challenges and strengths.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Dioctyl Maleate Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Porters Five Force Analysis

6 Dioctyl Maleate Market Segmentation

7 Dioctyl Maleate Market Effect Factors Analysis

8 Competition by Manufacturers

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

