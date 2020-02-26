Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Devices Market Focusing on Current Trends, Leading with Top Key Players

Coronary artery bypass is a surgical procedure to improve the flow of blood to the heart. Hardening of arteries leads to the development of coronary artery disease (CHD). In CHD, an atherosclerotic plaque builds inside the artery which blocks the flow to blood towards the heart. The disease is diagnosed by tests such as EKG, stress test, echocardiography, and coronary angiography. During coronary bypass surgery, healthy artery for the leg or arm or chest is grafted connecting it to other arteries in the heart. This bypass the blocked thereby allowing the flow of blood to the heart.

The coronary artery bypass graft devices market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as increasing prevalence of prevalence of coronary heart disease, rising geriatric population. American Heart Association stated that coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgeries are among the most commonly performed major operations. The product innovation and technology advancement focusing on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases are leading to the various opportunities for the market players to introduce their products with various different features for different markets.

Some of the key players influencing the coronary artery bypass graft devices market are Medtronic, Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co.KG, LivaNova PLC, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Edwards Lifesciences, Sorin Group, Vitalitec International, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated and Péters Surgical.

Buy Now This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001302/

